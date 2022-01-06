Forget about Algeria defeat, Ghana will do well at the AFCON - Rashid Sumaila

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Algeria beat Ghana in a pre-AFCON friendly



Ghana to arrive in Cameroon on Friday



Ghana to host Morocco in Group C opener



Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila is optimistic that the Black Stars will come good at the 2021 African Cup of Nations(AFCON) following a defeat to Algeria in a pre-tournament friendly.



The Black Stars were thumped 3-0 by the African champions in the preparatory game in Qatar, which Sumaila believes the result will have no effect on Ghana at the AFCON.



Speaking to Bryt FM, the Kumaite-based player is hopeful that the four-time African champions will come good at the tournament in Cameroon.



“Ghana will do very well in this tournament.” He said as quoted by footballghana.com



“Forget about the result, Algeria just finished playing the Arab Cup and secondly, they are the defending champions, we will not meet them in the early stages but we can meet them in the finals” he added



The former Asante Kotoko defender emphasized that there is hope that the team will deliver.



“This was just a preparation game for the tournament, trust me there is hope,” he said.



Ghana will depart to Cameroon on January 7, 2022, as their opening game is scheduled for Monday, January 10 against Morocco in the Group C opener.