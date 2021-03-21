Forever remix reactions make Gyakie tell Ghanaians sorry for her 'it's not for everyone tweet'

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ghana music artiste, Jackie Acheampong aka Gyakie don apologise to her fans for tweet wey she bin put out wia she say "her songs no be for everyone."



Di remix of Gyakie single, Forever wey feature Nigerian singer Omah Lay bin meet mixed reactions on social media.



Di song, according to pipo for social media no 'meet expectations' sake of wetin dem describe as 'massive promotion' by Gyakie.



Dis one come make di 20-year old Gyakie take to Twitter wia she reply say di song "no be for everyone. Dose wey connect to am na di ones I make am for."



Afta plenti angry reactions for social media, Gyakie wey release her first single for 2019 come tweet apology.



