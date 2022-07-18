Footballers advised not to stay away from sex for too long

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana defender, Mohammed Gargo has advised players not to abstain from sex for an extended period of time because it limits their flexibility.



There is a widespread belief that sex weakens players, but Gargo, the newly appointed head coach of Ghana Premier League newcomer Nsoatreman FC, believes otherwise.



“It takes every normal professional club six weeks to camp players and maybe when you return home for break the league might start again the next two weeks. How can you stay away from sex for six weeks whiles in camp plus that two weeks at home? It will be like you will not have sex for a year and that one too is not good. Staying away from it for a long time I don’t think you are a human being because it won’t make you flexible”, he told Ghanasportspage.com.



“Whatever the team does will not go through,” the newly appointed Nsoatreman FC coach told Ghanasportspage.com.



He did, however, warn players to stick with one partner rather than constantly changing their girlfriends.



“It isn’t normal for footballers to abstain from sex for a long period. I remember when Stephen Appiah was coming to Udinese, the first thing I told him is that he should marry his then-girlfriend after a year so that we can send the lady an invitation to Italy immediately. That’s what we did.



“Saying you are not married, as a professional footballer it can’t be possible because that’s the only thing that can also damage your career. The reason is that changing the ladies is not good but having one partner is okay.



“When God created man, if there’s a continuous affair with your wife or a girlfriend you will not feel to do it again the next day because you have to give yourself some time but if you don’t have one partner you will always push yourself to have any affairs with different girls. The more you do it, the more you weak the body because the sperms we always release for the ladies come out from our joints.



“You will weak yourself when you change the girls but when you have your own partner you cannot do it continuously for a week. You have to give yourself a space small.



“It helps the body than not doing it all. Also, you will not faction well if you stay away from it for a long time,” Gargo concluded.