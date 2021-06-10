Football pundit urges Leeds United to sign free agent Andre Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Football pundit, Carlton Palmer, has urged Premier League side Leeds to sign former Swansea City player Andre Ayew who is now a free agent.



Ayew was a prominent player for the South Wales, netting a combined 33 English Championship goals in the last two seasons.



His goals led the Swans to a play-off final which they lost to Brentford, killing their chances of returning to the Premier League. Due to this, Ayew has let his contract run out and he is not short of suitors per reports.



"Swansea have only let him go because they didn’t get promoted and he’s their highest-paid player," Carlton Palmer told Transfer Tavern.



17 goals in the Championship, 16 goals the season before stands to reason that he will go up and score goals in the Premier League. If he weighs in with 10 or 12 goals for you, and you take him on a free, that could be some good business.”







