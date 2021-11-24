Football prevented me from becoming a pastor - Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reveals

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako is the head coach of Nsoatreman FC
Isaac Amoako took up coaching after hanging his boots in 2019
Isaac Amoako has revealed how living in a mission house helped his career
Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Isaac Amoah has revealed his passion for football prevented him from becoming a pastor.
Amoako has disclosed that despite living in a mission house during his childhood he could not become a man of God because he loved football.
The ex-shot-stopper who is currently the head coach of Division One side Nsoatreman FC had an enjoyable career path from BA United, Asante Kotoko to Dreams FC before hanging up his boots two years ago.
Speaking to Koforidua-based Aben FM, Amoako said his career got off to a good start because he lived in a mission house.
“I did not struggle much at the beginning of my career because I lived in a Roman Catholic Mission House. I stayed with Pastors and so at a point they realized my passion for football was immense. So, one of the fathers, Rev John Nkrumah decided to help me achieve my dream of becoming a professional footballer. I got the support at the beginning of my career. My dad left us when I was a child, so my mum relocated to Kintampo that made me move to the mission house” he said
Amoako added that the priest wanted him to become a pastor but his love for football did not allow the priest's wish to come to pass.
“The pastors wanted me to attend a theological school but they realized my passion for football and supported me. If not for football I would have become a pastor” he continued