Football is pure business - NSA boss fires Division One clubs

NSA refuses to reduce price of using stadium facility



Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi has told clubs in the Division One League to stop using their stadia if they cannot afford to pay ¢5,000 user facility fee.



Division One League clubs have struggled to raise funds to pay for the use of pitches for home league matches. Efforts to have the NSA reduce the price for using the sporting facility have yielded no result.



According to the NSA boss, football is a business venture and that clubs cannot expect to use government properties for free while they rake income from player transfer, sponsorship among others.



“Professional football requires a lot of investment it’s a pure business entity, it’s not a grass-root sports development,” Professor Twumasi stated.



He added, “That is why we want the LI so that we will ensure that football administrators pay their workers properly and also meet their targets for the season. We want to stop the situation where people become a burden on people.”

The NSA boss continued that, “How can someone who manages a club, sells players and has sponsors say they don’t have money to rent a park?”





While clubs in the Ghana Premier League are charged GH¢10,000 for using a stadium, clubs in the Division One League are made to pay GH¢5,000 for using the same facility.



However, the NSA has agreed to share gate revenue with GPL clubs as a result of not being able to pay their debts.



“We have agreed to share revenue with clubs in the Premier League but sometimes, the amount we make are less than 100 cedis. Apart from Hearts and Kotoko matches we don’t make a lot,” Professor Twumasi intimated.



He noted that. “As for Division One nobody comes, only the officials. It’s not by force to play your matches at Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium because it’s expensive to prepare for matches.”