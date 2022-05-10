Football is about passion, not anarchy – Regional Coordinator CAYE – West Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Regional Coordinator CAYE – West Africa, Mr. Bernard Oduro Takyi, has taken a swipe at football fans who go to foment chaos at the various stadia.



According to him, football is all about passion and not anarchy, as has been happening at most of the country’s stadia.



Speaking on the Breakfast Show, Monday, May 9, 2022, Mr. Oduro Takyi said he believes there are some fundamentals with Ghana football.



“Football is about passion, so when people bring anarchy within passion, then there is a problem”, he reiterated.



The Regional Coordinator CAYE – West Africa, is, therefore, calling on football lovers to learn and master the art of the game, which is loss, draw, or a win.



“When football fans have this at the back of their minds before going to the stadia to watch their favorite Clubs, the country will never witness such unfortunate incident which occurred on May 9, 2001 again”, he asserts.



The Accra Sports Stadium Disaster, which has been tagged May 9 Disaster, occurred at the Ohene Djan Stadium, in Accra, Ghana in May 2001.



The fatal incident took the lives of 126 people, making it the worst stadium disaster in the history of Ghana Football.