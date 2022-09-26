You are here: HomeSports2022 09 26Article 1630361

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans turn heat on social media user for claiming Beyonce is popular than Ronaldo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo

A Nigerian Twitter has resurrected the fury of football fans across the world after claiming that American musician Beyonce appeals to more people globally than football great Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fans are seething that the Twitter user by name ‘Imoteda’ sought to belittle the popularity of Cristiano Ronaldo by comparing Beyonce to him.

Imoteda found it ‘weird’ that people assume footballers are very popular and that not a single player on the planet can be compared to Beyonce in terms of popularity.

Imoteda’s post reads “So many people think football players are crazy popular. It’s so weird. Like how can you say a football player is more popular than Beyonce? Then name two football players that even I wouldn’t recognize.”

The reactions have been outright condemnation of her post as many believe that not only Ronaldo but a host of football stars are more popular than the globally-acclaimed RnB star.

Some have referenced instances where Ronaldo garnered huge supporters online to back their claim that he is the more popular figure of the two.
































Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment