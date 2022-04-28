You are here: HomeSports2022 04 28Article 1526111

Football fans react to fake death reports about Mino Raiola

Football fans on social media have reacted to fake reports that super-agent Mino Raiola has passed.

It was reported in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, 2022, that the Italian super-agent has passed on after battling an illness.

A few hours later, Raiola tweeted to debunk the news although he admitted to not having fully recovered from his illness.

“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate,” he wrote.

Following his tweet, football fans on social media have made fun of the turnaround of events.

Mino Raiola is highly respected in football having managed some big names in the game.

The multi-lingual is the agent of football supers stars, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and so on.


