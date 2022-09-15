You are here: HomeSports2022 09 15Article 1623851

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Football fans react in awe to Haaland's Cryuff-like goal against Borussia Dortmund

Many football fans on social media were awed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's acrobatic goal in City's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland leaped and connected Jao Cancelo's outside of the foot cross with the outside of his boot in an acrobatic fashion at the far post to give Man City a 2-1 comeback win against Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

His goal broke the internet with wild reactions on social media, especially Twitter, where many could not choose between the assist by Cancelo and the goal.

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola during his post-match compared the goal for that 1973 said when asked about Haaland's unreal finish.

“The moment Erling scored the goal…I thought: “Ah, like Johan Cruyff!”. Cruyff scored that kind of goal at Camp Nou vs Atletico Madrid,”

