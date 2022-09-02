Football fans predict doom for Aubameyang after picking Chelsea's 'cursed' number 9

dem gee auba the number 9 jersey?.. his career is finished ???? pic.twitter.com/ARJc0ACDuu — Tahir???????? (@lifewithtahir) September 1, 2022

Number 9 ????????????????



I'd rather you give him number 177.



Heartbreaking.



Let's, just, hope Auba breaks the curse! pic.twitter.com/W4Shd66a3x — Sir Korir (@SirKorirEnock) September 2, 2022

They gave Auba number 9. Oh nooo pic.twitter.com/1jGBOem2XT — Bhell Mhe (@bhell_mhe1) September 1, 2022

If Auba takes the number 9 it’s all over — Ⓜ️ (@Marcus_JC16_) September 1, 2022

Why would they give Auba Number 9 nah. Why why why — DADDY OLIVIA ATI ZION (@AkanjiOmoGOC) September 2, 2022

Auba wearing our number 9, need I say more as to how it’s going to end ?



Think Falcao, Higuain , and Torres smh — Milli (@MME_MM) September 2, 2022

Who gave auba the number 9 man ugh we’re doomed — Kats (@imkatta33) September 2, 2022

Auba number 9, we're fucked — ْ (@CFC_MENACE) September 1, 2022

Auba wearing number 9 pic.twitter.com/aNhRUdcfg2 — ChrisHazeArt.tez Dark Elves #OBJKT #MUFC ???????? (@PrinceChrisMUFC) September 1, 2022

What if Auba took the number 9 bc he knows he sucks. I'll happily take an L if I'm wrong — Amber Pereira (@alpereiraaa) September 2, 2022

The number 9 "curse" is just a myth.@Auba prove your doubters wrong.

Vim???? https://t.co/b4XreGKZD6 — σѕєι нуєαмαηg ⑦ (@iamoseihyeamang) September 2, 2022

Why dem go give Auba 9!!! That number is shii — ＴＵＮＤΞ???? (@joshy_szn) September 2, 2022

Woke up to see Auba took the number 9 ???????????????? I guess we didn’t address our striker problem — Lincoln Burrows (@KBurrows0) September 2, 2022

Auba take number 9 gidigidi.Ego over am right now ????????????????. — ????♥️♥️♥️ (@NattyLeeCl) September 1, 2022

They gave Auba number 9 ???????????????? — a n o n y m o u s ™ ???? (@Jhenfuli) September 2, 2022

Auba no!!! Anything number but 9???? https://t.co/K93l7ltwz8 — Brandon (@___iambrandon) September 2, 2022

Why did Auba choose Chelsea’s number 9 shirt? Someone should please tell me.



He wore number 17 in Barca and Dortmund. 14 was his jersey number in Arsenal!



Why must he pick the cursed jersey number 9 in Chelsea? — Timileyin Omilana (@timi_omi) September 2, 2022

Auba from Gabon so that number 9 voodoo wont work on the boy.

Chelsea have bought a Great striker Man. — KOT! (@shikokoti_ke) September 2, 2022

When I heard Auba was given the number 9 jersey. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/U5zkEwn5JV — Emmanuel Oladapo (@Emmanuel_70360) September 2, 2022