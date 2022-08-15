Football fans offered new opportunities to make money

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Super Group-owned, global online gaming brand, Betway Ghana, has introduced a range of new offerings to their players just in time for the launch of the new season. Sports betting fans will be welcomed with fresh and exciting promotions as well as a huge football jackpot product, and a massively improved Win Boost offering.



To reward players, Betway has introduced “Beat the Odds”, a promotion that seeks to enhance the thrill of betting and lets players get even more out of their Multi Bet, with a leaderboard game and opportunities to win incredible prizes.



The promotion, which started on 5 August 2022, will run for a 60-day period and players stand a chance of winning a share of GHS 3 million in amazing prizes. The prizes include tech, cash, fuel and an all-expenses paid trip to watch the world’s best footballers go head-to-head in Qatar.



To qualify, players need to place bets from the Beat the Odds page on the Betway website. Every bet placed will either earn or lose the player points on the overall leaderboard. Top the leaderboard, and the grand prize winner will walk away with GHS 250,000 in cash.



Sports betting fans also have an opportunity to join the league of Big Betway Jackpot Winners with the new Atena Kese3 Jackpot in which players need to pick 17 football match results. At only GHS 1.50p to play, and a jackpot of a staggering GHS 16.5 million, it’s sure to amp up the excitement. Customers can also play the Item 13 Jackpot with just GHS 1 to win GHS 270,000 or the Tap-In Jackpot, picking only 8 football match results, with just 50p to win GHS 5,000. Kwame F currently sits at the top of the Big Betway Jackpot Winners League, winning GHS 990,665 in the Betway Jumbo Jackpot.



Betway players can now also boost their Multi Bet winnings by up to 500%, a huge improvement on the previous offer. To take advantage of Win Boost, customers simply need to add two or more legs with odds of at least 1.3 per selection to their betslip. The more legs added, the bigger the boost.

Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager at Betway Ghana, explained that the leading gaming brand is known to always create innovative and exciting offerings to reward their players and keep them entertained, “To continue creating thrill and excitement for our players we have been committed to developing these innovations that aim at creating a world-class gaming experience for our players.”