Football fans mourn super-agent Mino Raiola's death on social media

Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Mino Raiola hospitalised following serious illness
Super football agent Mino Raiola reported dead
Mino Raiola: Meet the highly-rated Italian football agent
Football fans on social media are mourning the death of top football agent Mino Raiola.
The surprising death of the Italian super-agent has broken football fans into tears after it was confirmed on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Raiola battled an illness that made him hospitalised back in January and went under the knife.
The report indicated that the nature of the illness was withheld.
Mino Raiola rose to prominence in football having managed some big names in the game.
The multi-lingual represented football supers stars, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and so on.
Mino Raiola has passed at age 54.
Here are some social media reactions
Mino Raiola official statement: “Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate”. ????— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2022
Respect.
Incredible what happened today. pic.twitter.com/uXSpqpwbyq
Mino Raiola, agent sportif charismatique, nous a quittés ce jour des suites d’une maladie. Le club, à travers son Président, présente à sa famille et ses proches toutes ses condoléances.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 30, 2022
???? Mino Raiola est mort à l’âge de 54 ans, annonce sa famille dans un communiqué. ???????? pic.twitter.com/9qN8iQVll7— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 30, 2022
Football agent Mino Raiola has died https://t.co/mUhdy42Ov8 pic.twitter.com/3XAFesOYoG— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 30, 2022
SAD NEWS: Football agent Mino Raiola has died after illness aged 54.— Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) April 30, 2022
Raiola was the agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland et al pic.twitter.com/nf4KX7nhKs
Super agent, Mino Raiola has died after illness aged 54.— Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) April 30, 2022
May he RIP. pic.twitter.com/DUx3bcb1EZ
BREAKING NEWS:— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 30, 2022
Official statement: Mino Raiola died https://t.co/BrbmD6itKM
Pogba to Juve for a nominal posting fee only to be sold back to Man United for a record transfer fee at time is the type of transaction power brokers dream of— David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) April 30, 2022
RIP Mino Raiola, you will be remembered
Mino Raiola has passed away, the family has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9uz31niH6j— GOD'S GOOD???? (@rams_b3) April 30, 2022