Football fans heartbroken after viral photo of Sebastian's Haller's new look hit social media

Ivorian international and Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller's appearance after undergoing chemotherapy for a testicular tumour has broken football fans' hearts on social media.



As part of his treatment, the striker has gone bald and has removed all of his facial hair.



He was diagnosed in July 2022, just a few weeks after moving to Dortmund, and has since undergone successful surgery.



"Sebastien Haller (28) will be absent from Borussia Dortmund for several months. The histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumour. Haller, therefore, has to undergo chemotherapy treatment," reads the club statement in July 2022.



Photos of the ex-Ajax striker and Ballon d'Or nominee's new look circulated online, with some football fans wishing him well in his difficult situation.



Below are some reactions





I wish this Diminutive Striker soonest recovery... No one deserves this treacherous set back career wise... One love Sebastian Haller...❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✊✊✊✊



Come back stronger @HallerSeb pic.twitter.com/F2cWHCpJ0r — UTDonPOINT (@UnitedOnPoint) August 28, 2022

News from Sebastien Haller. ????????????



Strength to you boss as you battle against cancer. ???????? pic.twitter.com/TGURYASWU5 — Panafricafootball.com (@PanAfricaFooty) August 27, 2022

Sébastien Haller will beat cancer in Jesus name! ???????? pic.twitter.com/CjQiXTO4MG — TopBoy????????‍♂️???? (@MixySlim) August 28, 2022

That picture of Sébastien Haller spoilt my day.omo i don't even wish cancer on my worst enemies, hopefully he comes out strong — Biological Cata???? (@BC_Slutyyy) August 28, 2022

See Sébastien Haller????, the cancer is dealing with him

Make GOD just show am Mercy???? pic.twitter.com/BE9RGSCWAA — TOG (@theotherguy03) August 28, 2022

Cancer is a wicked sickness, get well soon Sebastien Haller. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4Xsv36onIb — ???????? (@JAY6th) August 28, 2022

Wishing @HallerSeb a speedy recovery ????. You’ll be back stronger than ever king ❤️⚒ pic.twitter.com/keY6MfQnbe — Craig Dawson (@CraigDawson15_) August 27, 2022

Let us all remember Sebastien Haller in our prayers...????????❤ pic.twitter.com/jiKMOGSFK6 — Habibi CFC????????????????‍???? (@bebsey_b) August 27, 2022

God pls help this soul to recover even if he can’t play football again ????????guys see Sebastien Haller Dortmund new striker who is from Ivory Coast former Ajax star boy. pic.twitter.com/MwBhrpp0yb — Malo_jR???? (@el_mohd_malo_jr) August 28, 2022

