Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans heartbroken after viral photo of Sebastian Haller's new look hit social media

Ivorian international and Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller's appearance after undergoing chemotherapy for a testicular tumour has broken football fans' hearts on social media.

As part of his treatment, the striker has gone bald and has removed all of his facial hair.

He was diagnosed in July 2022, just a few weeks after moving to Dortmund, and has since undergone successful surgery.

"Sebastien Haller (28) will be absent from Borussia Dortmund for several months. The histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumour. Haller, therefore, has to undergo chemotherapy treatment," reads the club statement in July 2022.

Photos of the ex-Ajax striker and Ballon d'Or nominee's new look circulated online, with some football fans wishing him well in his difficult situation.

