Football fanatics will enjoy Nations FC next season – Kasim Ocansey Mingle

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kasim Ocansey Mingle says his outfit will sell out a beautiful football to lovers of the game in the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Kumasi-based club are set for their debut Ghana Premier League appearance after securing promotion to the top flight in the immediate past Division One League season.



Nations FC emerged as winners in Zone Two of Ghana’s second-tier league.



“We are new entrance in the Premiership but we are going to make an impact in the league. we are going to see some good football and Ghanaian fans will enjoy it, I’m capable of doing it and I will do it at Nations FC” he said.



The highly-rated coach departed Bechem United at the end of the season to join the Ghana Premier League newcomers ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.



Mingle joins the newly promoted team after leaving Bechem United, where he spent three years since taking charge in March 2021.



Meanwhile, the 2016 FA Cup champions has appointed Kobi Mensah to replace Kasim Mingle who led the club to finish third in the GPL last season.