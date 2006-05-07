Regional News of Sunday, 7 May 2006

Source: GNA

Wantram appeals for help to complete school projects.

Wassa-Wantram (W/R), May 07, GNA - The people of Wassa-Wantram in the Wassa Amenfi East District have appealed to the Ghana Education Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation and the district assembly to assist them to complete classroom blocks they initiated about six years ago.



Nana Kwame Dankah II, the chief of the town, said new classroom blocks for the local primary and junior secondary schools, which are at the roofing level and lintel levels respectively, had been stalled due to lack of funds.



He said the community started the projects from its own resources when rainstorm destroyed the old and dilapidated classroom blocks. When the GNA visited the schools, pupils of primary one to six were studying under four big mango trees and the JSS block was in a very deplorable state.



Mr Stephen Ampong, the head teacher of the primary school, said because of heavy rains the school was closed down for the whole of last term. Many parents have withdrawn their wards to other schools while other pupils chose to be at home. He said since schools reopened only 192 out of the 300 pupils were in school and that in spite of the difficulties, all the five teachers were at post.



Mr Anthony Ampong, Assembly member for the area, commended Mr Joseph Aidoo, MP for the area, for donating 18 packets of roofing sheets and 200 bags of cement towards the project. He added his voice to the appeal for support from stakeholders for the completion of the project that is dear to the hearts of the community.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.