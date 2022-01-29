Football coaches for U-15, U-17, U-20, U-23 not paid for two years – Saddick Adams

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning sports journalist, Saddick Adams has wondered why football coaches for junior national teams remain unpaid for two years while expatriate coaches get paid handsomely and players of the senior national football team, the Black Stars get well paid as well.



In a damning post on social media, Mr Adams indicted the Ghana Football Association and the Government of Ghana for failing to honour the salaries and emoluments of football coaches of our Under-15, Under-17, Under-20, Under-23 national teams for two years running.



“We’re able to pay over millions of dollars in salaries to the coaches of the Black Stars in one year.



But coaches and assistants from U-15, U-17, U-20 & U-23 have gone two years without salaries.



The coaches selecting players from grassroots to feed the team you watch on TV have not been paid since they were hired in February 2020. TWO years,” he lamented.



He added that given the circumstances of the junior national football teams, it is unrealistic to expect fairness in the selection of players, adding that serious challenges with Ghana’s football is not being dealt with because they are not “on TV”.



“How does the GFA and Government expect them to survive? And in reality, how do they survive? You expect fair selection in such an awkward system?



The very damning and critical issues with our football that parliament and public avoid cos it’s not on TV. Of course, we as a country love the fantasies and exciting the gallery.



We have millions of dollars to promise and pay winning bonuses to Black Stars players and spend millions to pay salaries and compensation to ex-pat coaches but the men supposed to select and train them into becoming Black Stars are UNPAID,” he noted.



His revelations and criticisms come at a time the Ghana Football Association is due to pay hefty sums to the Coach of the Black Stars following plans to officially terminate his appointment as coach. The coach’s rather abysmal performance with the Black Stars in the ongoing African Cup of Nations( AFCON 2021) has had people wondering why expatriates keep being appointed as national coaches.