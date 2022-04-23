Focus on progressing from group and not revenge on Uruguay - Asamoah Gyan tells Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghana not to be fixated on exacting revenge on Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars will meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup.



Other group members are Portugal and South Korea.



Gyan, who missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay wants the Black Stars to look beyond revenge.



“The most important thing is to qualify from the group stage and go further. When we think about revenge, I don’t think, yes sometimes it good. Psychologically it boosts your morale, you are going for revenge. But, it’s a different generation altogether,” Gyan told Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.



Both teams met at the quarter finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free kick.



On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goal wards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.



He was shown a red card and Ghana awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post match penalties.



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will launch his memoir on April 30 at the plush Kempinski Gold Cost Hotel in Accra.