Focus on long term plan, close chapter on Qatar 2022 - Nii Lante Vanderpuye tells GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said the Ghana Football Association [GFA] should focus on building a long term for the Black Stars and forget about playing in the 2022 Fifa World Cup.



The West African country having missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 are bent on making it to the global showpiece next year.



However, after two matches played, the Black Stars sit in 3rd place in Group G.



The team's shaky start of the qualifying games led to the sacking of CK Akonnor, who was the head coach for the team, together with his two assistants.



Milovan Rajevac is set to be reappointed as the Black Stars coach but Vanderpuye believes Ghana must let go their ambition to participate in Qatar 2022 and rather concentrate on planning long term by putting the right structures in plan.



According to the lawmaker, the current national team strategy will not yield positive results.



“I will subscribe to ditching the World Cup campaign,” the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency said on Citi TV’s Face to Face show.



“We cannot achieve results with this current mentality and strategy where we invite players, assemble them to play a match and leave.



“We should plan and build a national team where we have a structure to teams in the lower categories.



“We should set targets for the next 20 years for our teams winning the world cup at different levels.



“We should have a technical structure and have a director to draw up programs for the entire set-up to make use of,” he stated.



Ghana play Zimbabwe next in the World Cup qualifiers on October 6th at home and October 10th away from home.



The Black Stars have played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.