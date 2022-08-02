Focus on discussions that will encourage our players; not their winning bonus - Black Galaxies management to media

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Management Committee Chairman for Black Galaxies, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban has asked Ghanaians to encourage the players and the team to keep shining.



He has also asked the media to stop focusing on the money the players would be given and rather highlight their successes.



He noted that discussing such topics could interfere with and discourage the players.



Ghana host Benin in the first leg before travelling to Cotonou for the second leg.



Daniel Afriyie scored twice to help the Black Galaxies beat Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the qualifiers.



The Black Galaxies will be facing Nigeria in the final round of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.



The team has been engaging lower-tier sides in a series of friendly games as they prepare for the crucial hurdle.