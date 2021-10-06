Focus on developing sports – GFA Executive to NSA amid venue row

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The cold war between the Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority continues with an Executive Council member of the FA offering some advice.



The relationship between the two organizations appears to have hit the rocks over two issues relating to the Black Stars and the Ghana Premier League.



The first point of disagreement between the two sports institutions is the decision by the FA’s Club Licensing Committee not to pass the Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadiums as fit for matches of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The second is a contention over which institution has the right to organize matches for the Black Stars and keep the lion’s share of the gate proceeds.



The FA, it has been rumored has offered to handle the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Zimbabwe but the NSA turned it down.



As a result of this misunderstanding, the FA is reportedly considering moving the match from Cape Coast to Obuasi.



In a social media post, Sammy Anim Addo, a member of the Executive Council FA urged the NSA to focus on its core mandate of sports development.



He assured that the FA has what it takes to organize the game and must be given the chance.



According to him, the FA’s actions are meant to ensure adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols.



“Ghana FA is NOT fighting over accreditation with NSA. We have extensively engaged them on the need to follow the protocols in accordance with the FIFA Standard cooperation agreement. The NSA should foc



