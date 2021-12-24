Fly Ghana's AFCON winners to Cameroon to inspire Black Stars - Mohammed Polo tells GFA

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana beat Libya to win fourth AFCON title



Ghana to base in Yaounde for AFCON 2021 group games



Ghana to arrive in Cameroon on January 7



Former Black Stars player, Mohammed Polo has suggested to the Ghana Football Association to fly the nation's heroes who won Ghana the African Cup of Nations(AFCON) in the 90s to Cameroon.



According to the former Black Stars player, the former winners will inspire the current players to help end Ghana's 40-years wait for an AFCON trophy.



Ghana last won the competition in 1982 beating host nation Libya 7-6 on penalties after the game ended one-all after extra time. The Black Stars' triumph landed Ghana a fourth AFCON trophy.



Polo believes sending these winners to the next edition of the tournament will go a long way to help the Nation in winning the title again.



"There are some old footballers who are still alive and active. Those people deserve to be close to the team just to inspire the current team that these are the people who won it for Ghana back then so should also emulate them by winning the trophy. Those who are alive should travel with the team to go and inspire the players"- He told Kessben FM



The 2021 AFCON is the 33rd edition of the tournament and is set to commence on January 9 to February 9.



Ghana, who will base in Yaounde for their group games will begin their journey to a fifth title in Group C against Morocco on January 10.



Black Stars head coach announced a 30-man provisional squad on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The squad is set for a short training camp in Qatar before departing for Cameroon on January 7.