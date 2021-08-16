Tennis News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Flora Johnson beats Rufaro Magarira to win back-to-back ITF Accra J5 title Great Britain's Flora Johnson won her 2nd Tennis Foundation Ghana Open ITF Accra J5 title with a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over No.1 seed Rufaro Magarira of Zimbabwe at the National Tennis Centre, Accra



Unseeded Flora outclassed tournament No.1 seed Rufaro 7-6(5), 6-4. Flora sealed victory after two hours 41 minutes.



Flora later partnered her fellow compatriot Jadesola Cole to win the girls' doubles title beating Israeli's May Baranes and Great Britain's Eliie Blackford 7-5,6-1



"A win here means everything for me, "Just to play here is a true inspiration and the love story I have with this country and this court is unforgettable." Said Flora



Earlier on, Flora won the Tennis Foundation Ghana Open ITF Accra J5 first week beating her fellow citizen Serena Manca 7-6(5),6-3 and became runners up in the girls' doubles event, after paring up with Jadesola Cole and lost 6-4,5-7,10-7 to Zimbabwe's Sasha Natalie Chimedza and Ukraine's Alinal Aptieva.



