Flawless White Wolves FC wins 2022 Ramadan Cup in Dubai unbeaten

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Flawless White Wolves FC have emerged as the Champions of the 2022 Dubai Ramadan Invitational Cup on Friday evening in Dubai after going unbeaten.



They ended the Six-Team Invitational tournament unbeaten with a very impressive and outstanding tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai to lift the covetous trophy on Friday evening.



The Ghanaian club began the tournament on a high level with an opening day victory over hosts Al Nasr with an excellent and hard-earned 2-1 win in their first outing at the competition to begin their tournament on a with a stupendous performance from the young lads from Ghana led by captain, Reynold Ayizime, a Takoradi Boy.



They continued with another slim win against Al-Jazeera FC to stamp their authority in the tournament with two wins from two games.



The Accra-based Division Three Club, White Wolves did the unthinkable in their last match when they whitewashed Garden City FC 10 – 0 to book a place in the final.



They scored 16 goals and conceded just four in their first three matches of the competition to make their intentions clear going into the final on Tuesday evening.



White Wolves faced Africa FC 2-1 in the final and as expected due to their previous performances in the tournament beat the Ghanaian-based international club to lift the giant trophy.



They are a team in Ghana’s fourth tier league, the Division Three League and is owned by a young and enterprising visionary young man, Sally Manaf who has vowed to make young boys with talents Dreams come true.



Mr. Sally Manaf promised great things to come as he’s determined to use this victory as a stepping stone to help young and talented footballers in the country when the team returns from Dubai.