Fixtures for the 2022/23 Division One League to be released on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Clubs that play in the second-tier competition including newly promoted sides from the Ten Regions will know their competition path on Friday.



They include Rences FC (Greater Accra Champions), Na God FC (Replacement of Inter Allies), Susubiribi SC (Eastern Regional Champions), Sefwi All Stars (Western Regional Champions), Kumbungu Binbiem FC (Northern Regional Champions), Debibi United FC (Brong Ahafo Champions), Asekem FC (Ashanti Regional Champions), Kassena Nankena FC (Upper East Champions), Maana Sporting Club (Upper West Champions), Volta Rangers (Volta Champions) and Kenpong Soccer Academy (Central Regional Champions).



Aside from the aforementioned clubs, WAFA, Eleven Wonders and Elmina Sharks would also compete in the 2022/23 Division One League after suffering relegation from the Premier League.



The Division One League is expected to kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3, 2022.