You are here: HomeSports2022 09 04Article 1616771

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Fixtures for Ghana Futsal Fa Cup semis & final match announced

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fixtures for Ghana Futsal Fa Cup Fixtures for Ghana Futsal Fa Cup

Stitch in Time FC will face Adentan Youth FC in the semi-finals stage of the Ghana Futsal FA Cup competition.

In the other match, Blessed Kickers FC will come up against San Siro FC for a place in the grand finals.

Both matches will be played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Losers of the two semis matches will face each other in a third-place match later on Sunday.

The final match is scheduled for 5 pm on Sunday.

Check the fixtures for the semis and final matches above.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment