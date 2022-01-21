Fixing the Ghana football problem starts from the very foundation - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku says that Ghana's football needs fixing from its foundation.



There has been calls for an inquest into the Black Stars' dismal performance at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana were in the same group as Morocco, Gabon, Comoros but failed to win any of their matches as they lost to minnows Comoros, drew with Gabon and also lost to Morocco.



A lot of inputs have been made with many calling for the head of Ghana's Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as he is the chief architect of the entire disgraceful performance.



Speaking to TV3, the GFA boss has called on the Exco to stay calm and take the right decision in the midst of the pressure.



“Fixing the Ghanaian football problem starts from the very foundation. It is the responsibility of everyone in the Executive Committee around this time to have cool heads to ensure that we have the right decisions being taken for our dear Black Stars,” Kurt Okraku said.



Others have also called for the head of the President of the Ghana Football Association and the three member committee who identified Milovan Rajevac as Ghana's new coach.