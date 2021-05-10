FixTheCountryGhana: Ghanaians protest online as police mount water tanks for Independence Square

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ghana Police mount heavy security presence for Independence Square where #FixTheCountryGhana protestors wan gather.



De Police dey enforce court injunction wey dem secure against de protest which for happen today.



BBC Pidgin visit de grounds for de demonstration dem observe say some 13 police vehicles, each filled with officers dey de Independence Square.



Meanwhile, de protest dey happen online across various social media platforms after organizers call on Ghanaians to wear black shirts and post messages in solidarity with de protest.



Currently, #FixMotherGhana dey trend number one on Twitter as users jump on dis online protest dey share pictures den stuff.



