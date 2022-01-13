Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations saw one of the many unfortunate refeering errors that will stick with football fans for years.



Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe, who officiated the Group F clash between Tunisia and Mali on Wednesday, January 13, 2022, has been hugely criticized for ending the game before 90 minutes.



Mali were leading 1-0 when the referee whistled for full time at 89th minutes. CAF officials ruled that the remaining minute plus additional time should be played but the Tunisians failed to show up.



Refereeing in football carries seemly an unenviable task of controlling 22 people on the pitch with different egos and at the same time ensuring fair and balanced decisions. The official must keep up with play, make snap decisions, and discipline players who go too far in their actions.



Hence, here are five times referees have made embarrassing decisions in football.



Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea end Sevilla vs Granda before 90 minutes



The Spanish referee ended the Liga de Santander match a minute early at the Ramos Sanchez Pijuan. The game occurred on April 25, 2021. Sevilla led the match 2-1 when the referee blew his whistle. After VRA review, the game resumed for the final minute which Granada failed to grab an equalizer.



Player receives 3 yellow cards and a red card in one game



In the 2006 FIFA World Cup which was hosted by Germany. Croatian player, Josip Simunic was yellow-carded trice before eventually receiving his marching orders.



Simusic got his first yellow on the 61st minute of the game after fouling Harry Kewell. Another foul inside 90 minutes led to his second booking but English referee Graham Poll failed to send the player off. In the 93rd minute, Simusic pushed Poll after the referee whistled late for a foul on a Croatian player.



The Group F match ended two-all with Australia booking a place in the knockout stage at the expense of the Croatians.







Manchester United awarded a penalty for taking a corner



Referee Alan Wilkie awarded Manchester United one of the strangest penalties in an FA Cup match against Manchester City in 1966. At a 0-0 scoreline, United had a corner that was swung in but was too high and went past everyone in the box. But Wilkie whistled for a foul that left the players of both teams wondering who it's against. The referee then pointed to the spot and Eric Cantona made no mistake.







Gibbs mistake red card against Chelsea



Former Arsenal left-back, Kieran Gibbs was sent off in a game against Chelsea in a Premier Lague fixture in 2013. Gibbs suffered for Alex Chamberlain diving save with his hand to deny Eden Hazard a goal. Andre Marriner pulled out the red card and showed Gibbs the exit instead of Chamberlain.







Tevez offside goal against Mexico at 2010 World Cup



Carlos Tevez scored an apparent offside goal for Argentina against Mexico during the 2010 World Cup. Tevez was put through by Messi but the goalkeeper was quick to close him down and block his initial shot. Messi picked up the second and lobbed it for the former Manchester United and Manchester City man to head from an offside position. The linesman at the far side was uncertain and kept his flag down as the goal to stand.



