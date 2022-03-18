Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Ghanaian gold miner and businessman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi awaits a response after submitting an official bid to purchase English Premier League side, Chelsea.



In a letter dated Wednesday, March 09, 2022, he offered a US$3.1 billion bid to acquire the club.



“I am informed of the intention by the owner of your reputable club, Mr. Roman Abramovich, to put up Chelsea Football Club for sale. I am by this letter writing to officially declare my intention for the purchase of same”



“My official bid is in the range of three-point One Billion Dollars ($3.1B)."



“My legal team and Transactional Advisors are ready to engage in negotiations”



Here are five things to know about the potential Ghanaian Chelsea owner, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Wontumi



An old student of one Ghana’s best schools - Premper College



The Ghanaian businessman's education does not go beyond the senior high school level but he had a second cycle education at one of the best in the country, Premper College.



In an interview with Metro TV in 2020, Chairman Wontumi said he completed Prempeh College in 1996 and was known among his mates as Benghazi.



Established in 1949, Prempeh College has produced some prominent Ghanaians such as former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Energy Miniter, Matthew Opoku Prempeh amongst others.



Politician



Wontumi is a politician and has been in the political space for a long time now. He is a member of the ruling party in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party(NPP).



In 2018, he went unopposed as he was re-elected as the Ashanti Regional chairman of the party.



Manchester United fan



Although he has expressed interest in buying Chelsea, Wontumi is a Manchester United fan.



“For me, I’m a Manchester United fan but because Ghanaians love Chelsea I would want to buy,” he explained on Wontumi radio why he wants to buy Chelsea despite being a United fan.



Media mogul



Wontumi owns a media group called Wontumi Media, which is a media conglomerate that operates several radio and TV stations in Ghana.



Gold Miner



Bosiako owns a licensed mining company called Hansol Company Ltd. In 2020 he said he earned $1million dollars daily.