It's the last hurdle for the Black Stars in the ‘now or never’ second leg tie against the Super Eagles in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.



Ghana put up a dominant home performance in the first leg in Kumasi but could not find the back of the net as they desired.



The match ended scoreless with the return encounter in Abuja left to decide the tie on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Ghana now need a win or a scoring-draw to sail through to the World Cup.



Here are five things Ghana must do to beat Nigeria in Abuja



Make the most of set-pieces



Scoring from a set piece is now an essential part of football. However, the Black Stars in recent years have been poor with regard to set pieces. It is either a poor kick by the taker or a wrong positioning to make the right connection.



During the first leg, Ghana won 9 corners couple with some freekicks at decent positions. But none of those were made to count.



This time in Abuja, the team need to come good in that regard if they want to qualify for the World Cup.



Tame Victor Osimhen



Victor Osimhen was reduced to one shot on target and a few touches in the box by Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku.



The Ghanaian fans could not ask for more as the striker with 15 goals this season did not have a sniff at the goal.



Just a repeat of the same performance in the second leg will limit Nigeria's scoring chances.







Be effective upfront



The Black Stars, although could not create any big chances were not productive with the many half chances they had due to poor decision-making.



In the second leg, and playing away from home, they ought to make every opportunity count, whether half or full.



Early Substitution



Late substations left the fans at the stadium frustrated so were all Ghanaians who watched the match on the screens.



There were plenty of tired legs upfront that needed to be substituted but Otto Addo had to wait until the last 10 minutes to make his first change, bringing on Osman Bukari.



He made a total of three substitutes from the available five. All players brought on had a good impact, especially Osman.



The same should not be repeated because if the players are brought on early, then they will have much time to affect the game.



Clip their wingers



Many Ghanaians will ask for more of the same from Black Stars full-backs, Denis Odoi, and Gideon Mensah. They both limited the threat of Moses Simons and Samuel Chukuwueze on the on-the-flanks.



A repeat of the same performance in the second leg will put Ghana on the front foot.



