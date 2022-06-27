Five talking points from Hearts of Oak's back-to-back FA Cup triumph

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak have added another FA Cup trophy to their tally after beating Bechem United in the finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Caleb Amankwaa and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored to help the record-holders come back from a goal down to clinch the trophy. Emmanuel Avornyo was on the scoresheet for Bechem.



Hearts of Oak have won the title 12 times; more than any other club since the competition began in the 1957/1958 season.



The match was eventful; therefore, it generated a lot of talking points the morning after.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh loves big moments



Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh once again showed that he has the 'clutch gene' and is also made for big moments.



He was celebrating his 21st birthday yesterday, and he could not have gifted himself a perfect present than scoring the winning goal for Hearts to claim the trophy.



After coming clutch in yesterday's game, many have reminisced the multiple times he has turned up on big occasions in his young career.



Attendance



The game saw a massive attendance which got many impressed. Although Hearts are the most successful club in the competition, their general performance in the season was average. Therefore, many thought it would affect attendance.



Moreover, Bechem United is not one of the top five sides in the country to pull a massive turnout despite their splendid form.



Fortunately, the fans showered up in their numbers to cheer both teams on as Bechem dominated one end of the stands with their Green colours while Hearts took most of the stands with the rainbow colours.



Samuel Boadu wins fifth title in two seasons



Samuel Boadu, after adding another trophy to the Phobians' cabinet, has earned all the praise.



Following his FA Cup win, he has now bagged five trophies since joining the club in 2021.



He won the Ghana Premier League(1), MTN FA Cup(2), the Super Cup, and the Presidents Cup.



Samuel Boadu, after yesterday's win, has also become the first coach since the legendary Jones Attuquayefio- late Hearts of Oak manager, to win the domestic competition twice in a row.



Hearts of Oak back-to-back champions



Hearts of Oak fans have found a new anthem following the FA Cup victory: ' back-to-back'.



The record holders have become the first club to win it twice in a row on two different occasions(1999,2000 and 2021, 2022) in the last three decades.



Caleb Amankwah's superb volley



Among all the three amazing goals scored on the night, Caleb Amankwah's half volley to pull the Rainbow lads' level is the most talked about.



His goal was phenomenally executed. Hearts, trailing by a goal, won a freekick on the right side in the dying embers of the first half. Samuel Inkoom stepped up and found Barnieh in the box with an intelligent pass, taking the Bechem defence by surprise.



Barnieh held on to the ball and drew about two players to his side before laying it back to Inkoom for an inch-perfect cross, locating unmarked Amarkwah, who smashed it home with a well-timed half volley inside the area.



He has been in the trends since yesterday.



