Five talking points from Asante Kotoko's coronation day

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022
Rightly so, Asante Kotoko have been topical after officially winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The Porcupines have grabbed the headlines following their coronation at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
It was an eventful night for the Porcupines as they were crowned champions of the GPL on their final home game of the season against Elmina Sharks.
The Reds marked their coronation with a 3-0 thumping win against relegated Sharks.
It was a beautiful game of football and a well-planned event that gave the fans value for their money. Therefore, they were many things that occurred on the day that got people talking.
Here are five talking points of Asante Kotoko's coronation day
Dong Bortey
The weird thing that occurred during Asante Kotoko's coronation is a legend of their fierce rival, Hearts of Oak turning up for the event.
Dong Bortey tormented Kotoko during his playing days but the rival fans love him regardless. Bortey was part of the Kotoko legends who ushered the trophy unto the field.
Many have commended the Asante Kotoko hierarchy for overlooking the rivalry and involving Bortey in their trophy celebration.
See who's here at the Baba Yara Sports stadium…Hearts of Oak legend, Don Bortey joins Asante Kotoko in their celebration.
Imoro Ibrahim with this beauty to make sure Asante Kotoko gets their day well celebrated…
First Half:
Kotoko 1-0 Sharks
Asante Kotoko supporters had their fon touches on at 26th minute. Coincidentally it met the opener from Ibrahim Imoro
Electrifying atmosphere at the Baba Yara as Kotoko fans light up their phones at the 25th minute to celebrate their 25th League title.
Guard of honour by Elmina Sharks to Asante Kotoko players
Class???????? pic.twitter.com/5LCWPcqM78
What has Kurt Okraku's GFA improved about our football, our league in particular.
We are all tired of complaining about the substandard medals.
To make matters worse, the introduction of the league trophy was by a trycyle - 'aboboyaa'.
From design to weight, Asante Kotoko's medals are far better compared to the 'key holders' that were handed to Hearts of Oak last season. Well done GFA!!!