Five talking points from Asante Kotoko's coronation day

Rightly so, Asante Kotoko have been topical after officially winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



The Porcupines have grabbed the headlines following their coronation at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



It was an eventful night for the Porcupines as they were crowned champions of the GPL on their final home game of the season against Elmina Sharks.



The Reds marked their coronation with a 3-0 thumping win against relegated Sharks.



It was a beautiful game of football and a well-planned event that gave the fans value for their money. Therefore, they were many things that occurred on the day that got people talking.



Here are five talking points of Asante Kotoko's coronation day



Dong Bortey



The weird thing that occurred during Asante Kotoko's coronation is a legend of their fierce rival, Hearts of Oak turning up for the event.



Dong Bortey tormented Kotoko during his playing days but the rival fans love him regardless. Bortey was part of the Kotoko legends who ushered the trophy unto the field.



Many have commended the Asante Kotoko hierarchy for overlooking the rivalry and involving Bortey in their trophy celebration.





Electrifying atmosphere at the Baba Yara as Kotoko fans light up their phones at the 25th minute to celebrate their 25th League title. pic.twitter.com/NFJijMXWkr

What has Kurt Okraku's GFA improved about our football, our league in particular.



We are all tired of complaining about the substandard medals.



To make matters worse, the introduction of the league trophy was by a trycyle - 'aboboyaa'. pic.twitter.com/AwQtKxWECj