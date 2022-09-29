Five questions facing Otto Addo ahead of 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Ghanaians have expressed several concerns about the Black Stars after the two matches they played in the international break.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and won 1-0 to Nicaragua. Many people have opined that there are issues that need to be resolved before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar.



Ghana's previous appearance in the competition was a disaster, ending in a group stage exit and Ghanaians would like to see the team advance beyond the group stage this time.



GhanaWeb takes look at five questions Otto Addo needs to find answers to in their last friendly against Switzerland before Ghana opens their group stage against Portugal.



What formation best suits the team?



Otto Addo has been experimenting and exploring his formation options in order to find the best fit for his squad.



The manager has tried a variety of systems, but the majority of them are 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1. He does not appear to have decided which of the two is the best fit.



There are concerns that Otto needs to have a defined system in place for his team before the serious business of the World Cup begins.



The Ayews dilemma



Many believe that Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have outlived their usefulness with the Black Stars. The argument has been that the Ayews can be on the team, but they should not be one of the first names on the line-up.



Otto Addo faces a difficult choice between giving in to public pressure or fighting it. In any case, he will be asked questions.



Dennis Odoi or Alidu Seidu?



The Black Stars have three options at right-back: Tariq Lamptey, Denis Odoi, and Alidu Seidu.



Lamptey appears to be the top pick in the pecking order, so he will be in the squad. As a result, Otto Addo will be torn between Alidu Seidu and Dennis Odoi for a backup spot in his final squad.



In the few games they have played, Alidu and Odoi have both proven their worth. Otto must now decide who makes the final list.



Who will lead the frontline for Ghana?



The Black Stars are lacking goals because they lack a prolific goal scorer, which leaves the manager unsure of how to set up his attacking lines to get the goals flowing.



In the games against Brazil and Nicaragua, he played Afena-Gyan and Inaki Williams respectively. He now has to decide which of the two players deserves to start at the World Cup.



Where does Kudus play?



One of Otto Addo's problems is the role of Kudus Mohammed in his system. Kudus is flourishing at Ajax, where he is a false nine. For the Black Stars, however, he plays in his natural position of offensive midfielder, where many believe he takes far too many touches before releasing the ball.



Hence, Otto Addo must find a role for Kudus that will enable him to work efficiently.





