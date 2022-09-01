Five players who could get surprise invitation for Ghana games against Brazil, Nicaragua

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

As the international break approaches, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo's squad for the September break is expected in a few weeks.



Unlike previous squads, a few unexpected names may earn a spot in the squad at the expense of some regular names, as the manager hopes to keep his options open ahead of the World Cup.



Ghana have scheduled pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in September in order to prepare for the World Cup in November.



Here are some surprising names to expect in the Black Stars squad



Mudasiru Salifu



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder has excelled for his new club, Sheriff Tiraspol. During the playoff, he was instrumental in the team's qualification for the Europa League.



He has appeared in eight matches across all competitions since the start of the 2022/2023 season.



Mudasiru is one of Ghana's in-form players who has received little attention, so his selection may come as a surprise to many.



Joel Fameyeh



Joel Fameyeh is off to a good start at his new club Rubin Kazan. The striker has 5 goals in 7 games in Russia's top flight.



He is not one of the squad's most talked about members. Furthermore, his form has been under the radar, so the invitation may come as a surprise.



Salis Abdul Samed



Salis Adul Samed has settled in nicely at Lens in the French Ligue 1. So far, he has appeared in all five games. On Wednesday, August 1, 2022, he scored his first goal for the club in a 5-2 win over Lorient.



He could earn his first call-up under Otto Addo at the expense of some expected midfielders.



Fancis Amuzu



Francis Amuzu of Anderlecht is one of the surprise names that could make an appearance in Otto Addo's squad this month.



This season, the winger has contributed to four goals in nine games across all competitions. He is one of the first picks at Anderlectch and has played 720 minutes in total.



Daniel Barnieh



Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has been in excellent form for the Black Galaxies in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers. In three games, he has scored three goals.



Although many calls for his inclusion in Otto Addo's squad, some remain sceptical due to the form of some foreign-based attackers.



As a result, his invitation at the expense of some notable players based abroad may come as a surprise.







