Five players Chris Hughton could drop in newly-look Black Stars

Chris Hughton has been part of Black Stars' transition, specifically being key in laying the foundation. Hughton, after landing the head coach role, has been tasked to take the transition to the next level.



The Black Stars now have a blend of young talented players and a few experienced players playing actively in top European leagues.



To secure the team's advancement and preserve the transition, the manager is expected to make rapid or gradual adjustments in fading some players out.



Here are five players who could be casualties of Chris Hughton's new Black Stars



Andre Ayew



There have been calls to phase out skipper Andre Dede Ayew who is at the tail of his career.



Ayew, 33, has been a key part of the team since 2007 but his time at the Black Stars could be over as Chris Hughton is expected to take Ghana's transition to another level.



Baba Rahman



Baba Rahman has struggled to hit his best after returning from persistent injuries.



He has been heavily criticized as some believe that the 28-year-old should make a way for Gideon Mensah who has shown real improvement in fewer games.



Rahman could be one of the casualties of Chris Hughton's next level agenda. The Reading full-back has been the first-choice left-back for the Black Stars since 2015.







Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is a key member of the current Black Stars. The player's commitment to the team has however been questioned after inconsistent performances for the team.



There has been the narrative that Partey drop his level when playing in the national colors as compared to when he is playing for Arsenal.



Despite being an important part of the team, a consistent drop in level of his performance could lead to Chris Hughton fading him out.



Wakaso Mubarak



Mubarak Wakaso has recently been on the peripheral and struggling to break into the team currently as the midfield is packed with loads of talents.



The 32-year-old's 11 years at the national team might be coming to an end as Hughton is enticed to improve the level of the team.



Jordan Ayew



Many believe Jordan Ayew has paid his dues hence the team should count on the young talented forwards in the group.



Ayew has been struggling with goals and is steadily losing his first stop in the line-up as he has started from the bench a couple of times in recent games.



With his game time already reducing, Chris Hughton could maintain the trend as he would look to build Ghana's blunt attack.



