Five personal facts about Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo you must know

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo, has completed his nationality switch to play for the Black Stars.



The English-born Ghanaian forward earned his maiden call up in March 2022 to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs but could not honor the call-up.



He has fully recovered and is expected to be part of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in May 2022.





Here are five facts about the new Black Stars striker





Born to a Voltarian mother and an Ashanti father



Antoine Semenyo was born in England to Ghanaian parents. His mother is a Voltarian and his dad is an Ashanti.



"My mum is from Volta Region and my dad is from Kumasi so most of the time when we come to Ghana is Kumasi we go to."



Speaks three different Ghanaian Languages



Although he was born in England, Semenyo speaks three different Ghanaian languages, namely Ewe, Twi, and Ga.



According to him, among the three languages, he mostly speaks Ga when he is with his family.





His dad played for Okwahu United



Semenyo in his extensive interview with happy FM confirmed that his father was a footballer who once played for one time MTN FA Cup winners, Okwahu United.



"My dad played for Advance Stars. I was young so obviously, I didn't get to see him much but from what my Uncles and Aunties have been saying he was really good. It's sad I couldn't see him. Yeah, the footballing background is in our family."



When asked if it's true his dad played for Okwawu United he responded: "Yeah, that's right."



Favourite Ghanaian food



Antoine Semenyo does not have one favourite Ghanaian dish. In his interview, he made mentioned three Ghanaian dishes he cannot have enough of and wished to learn how to cook them.



"Fufu and peanut butter soup, Jollof rice, and 'Hausa Koko'(porridge). Anytime I get the opportunity I eat these foods and I need to learn how to cook them myself. Honestly, it's so nice.



He is an Arsenal Fan



Antoine Semenyo is an Arsenal fan. He revealed in his interview with Happy Fm.



"I am an Arsenal fan, Gunners for life, the best team in London," he said.









Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







