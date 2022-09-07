Five major talking points from Otto Addo's latest squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

The announcement of Ghana’s squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua was greeted with the usual furor of who deserves and who does not deserve to be in the squad.



Otto Addo’s 29-man squad released on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, sparked conversation on social media as well as mainstream media platforms as Ghanaians dissected the list.



From the discussions, there have been major takeaways and GhanaWeb highlights five such issues.



Fatau Issahaku’s inclusion



The inclusion of the young winger in the team triggered reactions as people questioned why the youngster who has struggled for minutes at Sporting Lisbon would be added to the squad.



For most people, the youngster who has made just three substitute appearances for Sporting Lisbon should not have been picked ahead of other players hitting form at club level.



Others however argue that the former Dreams FC winger is the only left-footed winger on the team and deserves a chance.



Joseph Paintsil



Bar Osman Bukari and Bernard Tekpetey, Joseph Paintsil is arguably Ghana’s most in-form winger in Europe.



In seven goals played this season, the winger has been involved in five goals, scoring three and assisting two.



Of 630 minutes played by his club, Paintsil has played 546 minutes.



The new boys have arrived



Ghanaians have been waiting for the new guys who switched nationalities in June to play for Ghana and now the wait is getting to an end.



Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Kofi Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, and Mohammed Salisu were all named in the Ghana squad and are in line to play against Brazil and Nicaragua.



No World Cup for Ati Zigi and Wakaso



The latest squad is the ultimate one before the World Cup and any player who missed out on this has an extremely small chance of making it to Qatar.



Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi and midfielder Wakaso who have been part of the squad since 2021 have both been left out.



Ati Zigi looks to have lost his place to Manaf Nurudeen whiles Wakaso is considered not fit enough.



Dede Ayew a midfielder



Could be a mistake or deliberate but Andre Ayew being classified as a midfielder is somewhat weird. The Black Stars captain could play in the central attacking midfield role but he has predominantly played as a winger, striker, or support striker.



It was thus strange to see him being named among the midfielders in the squad for the games.



