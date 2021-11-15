Five major talking points after Black Stars beat South Africa

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

The Black Stars have booked a spot in the playoffs of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying round after beating South Africa in Cape Coast.



Andrew Ayew slotted home a penalty to guide Ghana to a 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana as the former finished on top of Group G.



The epic group decider at the Cape Coast Stadium has generated many talking points that can be looked at.



The penalty awarded Ghana



Referee Maguette Ndiaye has been in the spotlight since last night for awarding a controversial penalty to Ghana.



Rushine De Reuck tripped Daniel Amartey while defending a corner, and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.



Many believe there was not much contact to aid Amartey's exaggerating fall, let alone award it as a penalty.



