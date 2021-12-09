Five local players who could make Black Stars squad for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Reports circulating in the media space is that coach Milovan Rajevac will in the coming days announce his team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The team, as expected will feature largely players who ply their trade in foreign leagues.



Familiar faces Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew will make the squad bar any injuries. Some new faces and surprising faces will also make the squad.



Ahead of the announcement, GhanaWeb takes a look at five local players who could make the squad



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



At just 17, Issahaku has already made a couple of appearances for the Black Stars and impressed in all outings.



The youngster has been tipped for greatness and in his games for the Black Stars has shown what he is made of.



His form at club level with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League has been imperious and he will most likely make the squad.



Philemon Baffour



Philemon Baffour is another Dreams FC player who could make the squad for the tournament in Cameroon.



He has had a decent spell with Dreams where he is the skipper for the Ghana Premier league side.



Baffour has been a constant face in recent Black Stars call-ups and it is unlikely that it will change.







Maxwell Abbey Quaye



Abbey Quaye is flying high with his consistent performance for Accra Great Olympics. He has hit six goals for Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.



Abbey Quaye has been backed by his coach to make the squad and that could happen if he continues with his good form.



“I told him there’s no competition in the striking position at the National team, so if he can improve himself a bit, he can make the squad for the AFCON.”



“So he listened to me and has been working seriously, which has helped him this season.”









Abdul Ganiu



The Kotoko defender has been in and out of the Black Stars after making his debut against South Africa.



The left-footed centre back has been a key cog in Kotoko’s impressive start to the season and might have caught the eyes of coach Milovan Rajevac.



Ganiu made the last Black Stars team and could make the AFCON.









Razak Abalora



The Asante Kotoko goalie was dropped from the Black Stars after he gave away goals in the match against Sao Tome and Principe.



Against South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers, Abalora dropped a clanger. His form has however improved greatly and could make the squad.



He has had two Man of the Match awards so far.



