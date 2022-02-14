Five interesting facts about Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi has been in the trends after winning yet another trophy in his early career.



At 21, the youngster has had an enviable start to his football journey, winning several major trophies.



On Saturday, February 12, 2022 he helped Chelsea win their first ever Club World Cup trophy in a 2-1 win over Palmeiras, where he assisted Romelu Lukaku for the club's first goal.



The triumph takes his trophy tally to four in this professional career.



Here are five facts about Callum Hudson Odoi



He is the son of a Hearts of Oak legend



Callum Hudson Odoi was born to a Ghanaian father, Bismark Odoi, a former Hearts of Oak player.



Callum was born and bred in England and thus went through the ranks of the Three Lions national team, playing at every level.



Despite making three appearances for England, the winger can still switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars. This is because, Callum meets the FIFA criteria to switch allegiance.



According to FIFA, a player can switch nationality after three matches if he made the appearances under the age of 21. Also, if those appearance were not at a tournament.



At the moment, Callum is yet to decide whether or not he will switch to play for Ghana.



“I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far,” he said after Chelsea's win over Palmeiras.



First to test positive for COVID-19



Although it is a bit bleak, the teenager was the first premier league player to test positive for COVID-19 when the virus was at its peak in the first quarter of 2020. He contracted the virus in March and recovered two weeks time.



‘I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal. I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn’t. I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself I feel good, I feel better.’ He told Chelsea website after his recovery in April.



Second youngest ever to start a competitive game for England



At 18, Hudson odoi made his England debut on March 22, 2019, replacing Raheem Sterling in the Three Lions’ 5-0 win over Czech Republic. He therefore became the youngest ever player to make his competitive debut for England at 18 years 135 days, breaking Duncan Edwards’ 1955 record by 40 days.



He subsequently made his full international debut three days later in a 5-1 win over Montenegro, where he recorded an assist.



“He’s got the talent. His application with us has been excellent, he’s got to continue that. This is a great step forward for him but like any player you’ve got to constantly work and constantly look to improve.” England manager, Gareth Southgate said after the post match.



He has won every club international trophy



Hudson Odoi, following Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph has now won every trophy available outside English football.



The World Champions' medal adds up to his Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Europa Europa League medals.



"I don't know what to say. Winning something for the first time is crazy. We're delighted to do it, in a beautiful country at all. We are all happy." He said after winning the Club World Cup.



'Crazy' moment with Samuel Eto'o



In 2019, Hudson Odoi shared the most memorable moment he had at Stanford Bridge as ball boy.



13-year-old Od0i was named among the ball boys for Chelsea's home game against manchester United in 2014.



Samuel Eto'o run the show for Chelsea as he scored a hatrick in the 3-1 win. Eto'o after netting his third goal celebrated with Odoi on the pitch side.



While speaking with the Club's website, he recalled the 'crazy' moment.



"I remember him scoring a hat-trick and the third goal was near where I was sitting in the corner. He came over to celebrate. Obviously I was happy for the team because they’d won and for him as well."



"When he started celebrating, I was delighted and he just saw me, came over and held my hand. For a young boy seeing a professional footballer coming to do that for you, it was crazy. I was smiling so much."

Five interesting facts about Hudson-Odoi





His relationship with ex-Black Stars player Michael Essien



Hudson Odoi have good relationship with ex-Ghana star and Chelsea legend, Michael Essien.



Their 'brotherly' relationship dates back to Odoi's days at Chelsea academy.



In 2017, Odoi led England U-17 to win the FIFA World Cup and Essien tooj to his instagram to congratulate his 'little bro'.



"Congratulations little bro @calteck10 for winning the U17s world cup with @England well-done boy keep up the hard work I'm proud of you," he wrote as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com.



