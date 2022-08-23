Five in-form Black Stars players who should be in Otto Addo's next squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Black Star head coach, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the first international break of the season in September 2022 in the coming weeks.



Ghana have scheduled two friendlies against Switzerland and Brazil during the period, with Otto Addo set to use the high-profile friendlies to assess his players' readiness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Some players have made a strong start to the new season and, therefore, deserve to be included in the upcoming squad as the country prepares to assemble the best players for the World Cup in Qatar.



Here are five players who deserve a place in Otto Addo's next Black Stars squad



Joseph Paintsil



Joseph Paintsil is off to a good start for Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. The winger has been involved in three goals in five games- 2 goals and 1 assist.



According to transfer market, Paintsil has played a total of 384 minutes out of a possible 450.



Benjamin Tetteh



Benjamin Tetteh joined English Championship side, Hull City, in the ongoing summer transfer window. He has played 6 games with a total of 329 minutes.



He has been magnificent in his new roaming striker role, providing three assists.



Jeffrey Schlupp



After three games in the new English Premier League season, Jeffrey Schlupp is one of the names on the lips of Crystal Palace fans for his stunning performances.



He has played a total of 256 minutes in three games, averaging a rating of 7.0 according to FotMob.



Osman Bukari



Osman Bukari is the best performing Ghanaian player abroad. The winger has been in sensational form for his new side Red Star Belgrade.



In eight games in all competitions, Bukari has been involved in nine goals- six goals and three assists. He has played the most minutes amongst the listed five players, 479.



Patric Pfeiffer



The new Black Stars defender has been excellent for Bundesliga two side, Darmstadt 98. Pfeiffer has played a total of 223 minutes in four games, scoring one goal.







EE/KPE