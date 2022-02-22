Five goalkeepers who could get call up for Ghana, Nigeria clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Ghana set to face Nigeria in a doubleheader for a spot in the 2022 FIFA Wolrd Cup in Qatar.



The two West African countries will lock horns in March 2022, with the first leg set at Friday, March 25 in Cape Coast. The second leg will be staged at in Abuja four days later.



Ghana led by interim boss, Otto Addo, will look to make amends from a poor outing at the African Cup of Nation by edging out the Super Eagles.



Addo is expected to announce an expansive Black Stars squad in the second week of March. The squad could have four goalkeepers.



Here are five goalkeepers that could make the list



Jojo Wollacott



Wollacott is the apparent first choice of the Black Stars. He took over the spot from injured Richard Ofori and thus was in post for all of Ghana's three games at the 2021 AFCON.



The Swindon Town goalie has kept two clean sheet in his last two games with 77% save percentage.



Wollacott's chances of making the team for the Nigeria is high with regards to his recent form.



Richard Attah



The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper made the Black Stars final squad for the AFCON but did not feature for the team as they exited the competition at the group stage.



Richard Attah has been a regular member of the team in recent call ups. He has kept his standard since returning from the tournament in Cameroon.



Attah was impressive once again for Heart in their goalless draw against arch rivals Asante Kotoko when he made five crucial saves.



The 26-year-old could maintain his place the Black Stars in the upcoming doubleheader against Nigeria.



Razak Abalora



The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper joined Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol during the 2022 winter transfer.



Currently, the Moldovan top flight in on break with the second leg set to start in March.



However, the club is in the Europa League and are looking to qualify for the lat 16 after beating Braga 2-0 in the first leg of the round 32 tie.



Abalora could earn a call up if he managed to have game time in the soon to start second round of the Moldovan league.



Joseph Anang



Joseph Anang is a young Ghanaian goalkeeper playing for Sevenage FC in League Two, English fourth tier.



The former West Ham United goalie has made 18 appearances for the club starting all. The 21-year-old goalkeeper last appeared for the club in December 2021.



Anang was named among the shots stoppers who Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer, Richard Kingston is monitoring.



“I have about fifteen (15) goalkeepers I am monitoring for Ghana, some are in Africa, especially Mutawakilu Seidu, Annan of West Ham Utd and a host of others, " he told Hot FM.





Danlad Ibrahim



The ex-Ghana under 20 deputy captain has been tremendous for Asante Kotoko since assuming the first spot following Abalora's exit.



He has kept five clean sheets in 8 appearances in for the League leaders.



The 19-year-old could also be rewarded with a all up regarding his fine form.



Author:Emmanuel Enin