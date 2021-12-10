Five football stars who have been verbally attacked by Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, the owner of King Faisal is well celebrated for his contribution to the discovery of football talents and his role in the growth of Ghana football.



The veteran football administrator has been a constant face for decades and is well respected for churning out talents such as Sammy Kuffour, Shilla Illiasu among others.



His eccentric nature however has seen him clash with some personalities in the football fraternity.



Following his recent row Asamoah Gyan, GhanaWeb lists some instances Alhaji Grusah hit out at some footballers.



Sammy Kuffour



The legendary Ghanaian centre back owes his discovery and nurturing to the great Alhaji Grusah.



The two, nonetheless, have been involved in some row with Alhaji criticizing Sammy Kuffour.



Alhaji Grusah in an interview described Sammy Kuffour as an ingrate. He claimed that Sammy Kuffour does not appreciate what he has done for him.



“I have worked with a lot of players but modern-day players are ungrateful. The likes of Sammy Osei Kuffour, Sulley Muntari and Shilla Illiasu have all turned their back on me after helping them. None of them has been able to say Alhaji [Grusah] we played King Faisal so we are back to make the team better. They are all ungrateful players," he added.







Sulley Muntari



Alhaji Grusah has also had a go at Sulley Muntari, another player who passed through his hands before reaching the height of his career.



Alhaji does not feel appreciated by Muntari who he claims to have steered his career and pushed to the top.



Michael Essien



The former Black Stars midfielder is not one of the talents Alhaji Grusah discovered but he fell on the wrong side of Alhaji Grusah during his playing career.



After the 2010 AFCON where he sustained some injuries, Essien called time on his career, urging handlers of the national team to give him some time before to put his club career on track.



Alhaji Grusah slammed Michael Essien and told Ghanaians to forget about him and focus on the players who were willing to play their heart out for the country.







Asamoah Gyan



Asamoah Gyan is the latest to draw the ire of Alhaji Grusah. The club owner took on Asamoah Gyan for his comment on Ghana’s penalty against South Africa.



Alhaji later apologized for body-shaming Asamoah whom he criticized for the heavy backside. Alhaji Grusah warned Gyan that he will not even get a chance to be a ball boy for the Black Stars.



Asamoah Gyan has refused to comment on the issue.







Silla Illiasu



Illiasu and Alhaji Grusah have clashed on few times. Illiasu holds the view that Alhaji Grusah cost him a dream move to Arsenal football club.



He believes that Grusah’s failure to agree on terms with the English cost him a career-changing move to the club after the 2006 World Cup.



This claim has been contended by Alhaji Grusah who describes him as an ingrate who failed to pay back after helping him get a career in football.







