Five famous WAFA home wins in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After seven years in the country's top-flight, West African Football Academy(WAFA) have been officially relegated.



During their time in the Ghana Premier League, they exhibited a unique style of football which made them difficult to play against, especially at home.



They made their home grounds, Red Bull Area a slaughterhouse, where visitors could only think of not losing by a bigger margin.



The spell of 7 years in the first tier is over, hence, GhanaWeb look back at five famous or big wins WAFA recorded at home in the GPL.



5-0 against Hasaacas



The Academy boys' first big win at home came against Hasaacas on March 6, 2016. They whipped the Sekondi-based side 5-0.



Samuel Tetteh netted a second-half hat-trick after Charles Boateng and Gideon Waja had put them two goals ahead.



Some of the notable names that featured in the match are Razak Abalora, Caleb Amankwa, Gideon Waja, Samuel Tetteh, Charles Boateng, Richmond Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, and Martin Anwti.



Dreams FC 5-0



Dreams FC have their name on the list after they were annihilated 5-0 on April 29, 2018.



Marksman, Charles Boateng netted a brace in the match as Justice Amate, Richard Danso, and Augustine Boakye added one each to record the victory.



5-0 against Liberty



WAFA's last big win at home was a 5-0 win over Liberty Professionals on February 1, 2021.



Prosper Narteh was then the trainer, led his lads to the resounding victory. Konadu Yiadom grabbed a double in the match as Marvin Owusu, Augustine Boakye, and Sampson Agyapong had their hands in the crucifixion.



AshantiGold 6-1



WAFA's biggest win in the GPL came on March 1, 2020, against Ashnatigold. WAFA dismantled the Miners, beating them 6-1.



Defender, Konadu Yiadom scored a brace, Andrews Ntim Manu, Ibrahim Abubakari, Daniel Owusu, Haruna Mola added one each to propel the Academy Boys to the emphatic win.



Amos Kofi Nkrumah got the consolation goal, which was an equaliser in the first after Konadu Yiadom had given WAFA the lead.



5-0 against Hearts of Oak



WAFA during their time in the GPL beat Hearts of Oak on multiple occasions at home.



However, the most popular win among them all is the 5-0 win on June 4, 2017. They ripped the Phobians apart at the Red Bull Arena. The win is their most famous home win ever.



Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim, Daniel Lomotey(2), and Abubakar Ibrahim did the damage.



Some of the notable names who featured in the game for WAFA are Abalora, Caleb Amankwaa, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Gideon Waja and Emmanuel Boateng.