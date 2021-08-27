Five coaches nominated for Nasco coach of the season award

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Great Olympics’ coach Annor Walker has been nominated alongside Mariano Baretto, Vladislav Viric, Prosper Narteh Ogum and League winner Samuel Boadu for the NASCO GPL Coach of the season award.



The winner will be announced at a brief presentation ceremony at the head office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30 at 6pm.



The winner will receive a shopping voucher worth GH¢8000 and a personalized trophy.



Below are the statistics of the five nominees:



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum (WAFA SC)



34 Matches



16 Wins



08 Draws



10 Losses



46 Goals Scored



38 Goals Against



3rd Position



Mariano Barreto (Asante Kotoko SC)



18 Matches



08 Wins



06 Draws



04 Losses



23 Goals Scored



15 Goals Against



2nd Position



Annor Walker (Great Olympics)



29 Matches



12 Wins



06 Draws



11 Losses



30 Goals Scored



31 Goals Against



6th Position



Samuel Boadu (Medeama SC & Hearts of Oak)



34 Matches



18 Wins



09 Draws



07 Losses



43 Goals Scored



23 Goals Against



1st Position



Vladislav Viric (Dreams FC)



24 Matches



10 Wins



06 Draws



08 Losses



34 Goals Scored



25 Goals Against



7th Position



