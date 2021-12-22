Five big names who missed out Ghana's AFCON squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Milovan names provisional squad for AFCON



Ghana to face Morocco in AFCON opener



Richard Ofori out of Ghana squad due to injury



Ghana will make their appearance at Africa's biggest international tournament in 2022 without some regular big names.



On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, announced his provisional squad for the tournament.



Ghana is in Group C of the AFCON tournament alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



The Black Stars will face North African side Morocco in the opening group C game in Yaounde on January 10, 2021.



Here are some notable players who were not part of the list.





Richard Ofori



The Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper will miss the AFCON. The Orlando Pirates goalie is currently injured and per assessment, by the technical team, he would not be fit in time for the competition. Hence, he was left out.



Caleb Ekuban



EEkuban has been a regular member of the Black Stars since his debut in 2018. He was handed a debut under coach Kwasi Appiah. The Genoa man was part of the team that reached the round of 16 stages at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



The striker did not make the cut this time.



Joseph Aidoo



The Celta Vigo defender could not beat the four centre backs selected by the Serbian trainer.



Aidoo made his debut AFCON appearance in 2019 but misses out on next year's edition after the technical team believes they selected better options.



The center backs named in the provisional list are Abdul Mumin, Johnathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, and Daniel Amartey.





Abdul Ismail Ganiyu



Ganiyu, like the above-mentioned players, has been a regular mention since his debut in 2021.



Unfortunately, the Asante Kotoko captain could make the list to have a taste of AFCON.



Musah Nuhu



The centre-back will not be part of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon.



Nuhu was one of the debutants in the Black Stars team ahead of AFCON but picked up an unexpected injury which automatically rules him out of the competition.



He made his injury return in 2020 and has been in action since for his club side Saint Gallen.