Five Premier League clubs apply for CAF Inter Club License

Sports News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Five Premier League clubs have applied for a license to participate in next season's CAF Inter-Club competitions.



Joint league leaders, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC are among the five clubs. Others include Medeama SC, Accra Great Olympics, and Aduana Stars FC.



The GFA gave all the 18 Premier League clubs and participating clubs in the MTN FA CUP round of 32 a deadline of Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to apply for the license.



The Club Licensing Department shall continue the Licensing process for the five clubs with inspection of Stadiums and vetting of other important documents within the next weeks before the clubs meet the Club Licensing Committee for a final review.



This Licensing process is in line with the new CAF directives to have licensing for all prospective CAF Inter-Club participants completed before the June 30th, deadline.