Five Ghanaian players with point to prove in 2022/2023 Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaian players in the English Premier League have a lot to prove as the new 2022/23 season commences.



Eleven Ghanaian players would represent their clubs in the 2022/22 English Premier League season which kicks off on Friday, August 5, 2022.



Some of the players were impressive last season with their clubs whiles others struggle to earn enough game time with their clubs.



As the new season gets underway some of the players will be hoping to pick up the pieces and prove respective points in the season.



Here are some five players who will have points to prove



Jordan Ayew







The Black Stars striker had a season to forget last season despite getting more game time at Crystal Palace.



The Ghanaian made 34 appearances and scored 3 goals with 3 assists for his club in the previous season.



Jordan Ayew who was Crystal Palace’s best player two seasons ago will be hoping to make amends as his club play the season’s opener against Arsenal.



With just one year left on his contract, Jordan Ayew has to convince coach Patrick Vieira that he is worth another deal at Selhurst Park.



Thomas Partey







The Black Stars midfielder is one of the pillars who hold the keys to Arsenal’s success.



Partey had an impressive season with the Gunners last season. If not for his injury in the latter part of the season Arsenal would have finished 4th. Since his arrival in North London, the former Atletico player has struggled to stay fit in all two seasons spent so far.



Partey would be hoping to continue from where he left off last season after having a good pre-season. Having enjoyed a good pre-season, Partey will have to prove he is indeed the big name player Mikel Arteta expects him to be.



Callum Hudson-Odoi







The winger had a good start to the 2021/22 season with Chelsea but missed the latter part of the season as a result of injury. Odoi’s contribution to Chelsea has been more of a supplier of goals.



He was instrumental in Chelsea winning their first ever Club World Cup last season with an assist to Lukaku.



With a possible exit which has lingered for a long while staring at him, Callum Hudson-Odoi has a lot to prove on why the Blues must keep him. The Ghana target would have to fight for a place in Tuchel’s squad this season with the addition so some new players.



Eddie Nketiah







After Arsenal affirmed their confidence in Eddie Nketiah by extending his contract and offering him a bumper deal, the onus now lies on the former England under 21 top striker to showcase hunger and ability to stay consistent with scoring goals.



The striker has already hit the ground running after netting a number of goals in pre-season and forming a partnership with Gabriel Jesus.



Nketiah netted 5 goals in the Premier League and was the joint top scorer in the Carabao Cup after scoring 5 goals in the competition last term.



Tariq Lamptey







The diminutive right-back has been able to establish himself in Brighton’s team playing regularly in their matches. Tariq’s style of play would be on test this season as Brighton seeks to improve on their performance on the league table.



The new Ghana player who combines his duties as a wing-back and wing-forward will be looking forward to contributing more assists for his teammates.

The belief is that Tariq Lamptey is a great talent who should be playing for the big teams, this season provides the right test for him.



Mohammed Salisu







The Southampton defender has gone from good to better but has more work to do to bring out his best on the field.



The player missed only 4 out of 38 games in the league last season as they finished 15th on the league table.



Mohammed Salisu is highly-rated and a player that many believe will soon be playing for a top-level team. This season provides the platform for consistency and showcase of world-class talent from Salisu.



JNA/KPE